TechNest, a program of TECH Fort Worth has some free webinars this week:
How To Develop High-Performing Teams During A Pandemic
When: Monday, April 13th, 2:30 pm
Speaker: Robert Pollock, Author and Executive Advisor. Robert Pollock makes people and companies better. Working with companies large and small, Robert helps them make better people decisions, develops leaders, who, in turn, increase revenue and develop more leaders. Robert's calm demeanor and re-assuring nature belie his passion, energy and direct / insightful suggestions. Robert is a mentor with TechFW's M-Crew and was an original organizer for 1 Million Cups in Fort Worth.
Register: https://bit.ly/DevTeamsZoomRegister
Questions Businesses Ask their Attorneys During a Crisis
When: Tuesday, April 14th, 4:30 pm
Speaker: Doug Clayton, Partner at Cantey Hanger LLP law firm and Chairman of the Business, Tax and Estates Section. His practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, securities offerings, SEC compliance, and other business transactions. He is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors for TechFW. This TechNest will focus on questions within tax, real estate, business law and banking.
Register: https://bit.ly/LegalQsZoomRegister
Hire & Get Hired - 100% Virtual Hiring
When: Tuesday, April 21st, 4:30 pm
Speaker: Hope Kahan, founder/owner of Trinity Park Talent, a boutique talent advisory firm that specializes in hiring mid-level, professional positions in organizations that prioritize being a great place to work. Previously, she spent more than six years at Satori Capital, an investment firm founded on the principles of Conscious Capitalism. Hope led the culture and talent initiatives during the firm's growth from under $200 million to more than $1 billion in assets. Hope is also a mentor with TechFW's M-Crew. This TechNest will have tips for employers who are looking and for candidates wanting to look good.
Register: https://bit.ly/VirtualHiring
