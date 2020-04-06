The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra announced the launch of its virtual performance platform, the Music Lab, April 6.
This digital platform will allow the community to enjoy the love of music, share music from multiple sources, access educational tools, and experience unique digital programs, the symphony said in a news release.
The website can be accessed at: https://fwsymphony.org/music-lab/fwso-music-lab
