NEW YORK (AP) — CBS' News' Gayle King says she's starting a temporary satellite radio program because she wants to hear how Americans are coping with lockdowns and social distancing measures.
King's call-in show on SiriusXM will begin on Thursday at 5 p.m. Eastern, and will continue once a week for the five weeks after that.
She's been broadcasting her "CBS This Morning" show from her Manhattan home and talked about the isolation caused by the pandemic. She wants to hear the stories of others dealing with loneliness, the stress of home schooling and managing stress, she said.
"These are such surreal times," she said. "I look forward to hearing how everybody's feeling and thinking … How do we navigate the uncertainty of this moment? As unsettling as this is, I believe we'll make it through."
The phone-in number for listeners is 1-888-947-8277.
