Ground admission to the ongoing Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is free this Saturday.
The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo said the gesture is a way to thank the citizens of Fort Worth and North Texas who assured a successful 23 days of the event.
The annual event, held for the first time at the new Dickeis Arena, started on Jan. 17
The open gates will allow the public to enjoy the final day of the event on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Public can enjoy shopping, midway entertainments, the sheepdog trials, an AQHA horse show as well as the Bud Light Roadhouse and The Corkyard wine destination Saturday night on Simmons Bank Plaza.
Country singer Rich O'Toole is headlining in the Bud Light Roadhouse. While Tommy Alverson will take the stage in The Corkyard.
The open gates, however, are limited to free ground admission and does not provide access to Saturday night's rodeo show.
Rodeo Redline, chauffeured coach rides to the arena, is also available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.