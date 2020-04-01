The Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation believes in empowering community members with the confidence and competence to help someone at risk for suicide. The Foundation’s goal is to ensure that every North Texas resident has the tools to save a life.
“During this unusual time of social distancing during the COVID-19 impact, The Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation realizes suicide prevention training is needed now, more than ever, and is offering free, virtual QPR suicide prevention training via the Zoom videoconferencing remote platform,” said Christina Judge, the executive director of The Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation.
QPR stands for: Question, Persuade, and Refer – the three steps anyone can learn to save a life from suicide.
This evidence-based suicide prevention training is designed to give community members the skills and tools to help someone at risk for suicide. This one-hour training will teach attendees how to recognize the warning signs of suicide, offer hope to a person in crisis, and find help and resources to save a life.
While this training is designed for laypeople ages 10 and up, it is widely used to train healthcare workers and first responders.
Since its inception in 2014, The Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation has trained more than 12,000 members of the community in QPR suicide prevention.
To join the training, log into https://zoom.us
Click Join a Meeting. Enter 338-280-3013. Click Join.
The Virtual QPR dates/times:
April 2, 10-11 a.m.
April 6, 2-3 p.m.
April 9, 6-7 p.m.
April 14, 2-3 p.m.
April 17, 10-11 a.m.
April 22, 12-1 p.m.
April 28 6-8 p.m.
The Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity and was created after the 2012 suicide of Jordan Harris of North Richland Hills, Texas, who was in her senior year at the University of Michigan. She suffered from a brief bout of depression and ended her life without warning, leaving her devastated family and friends to wonder if they could have done more to save her life.
Jordan’s loved ones discovered there were no local programs available in Tarrant County providing evidence-based suicide prevention training and education.
The Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation was founded in 2014 to undertake that role in Tarrant County. The founding board wanted to ensure an extra step to help remove the stigma of mental illness and incorporated a depression research funding component into the mission.
The services provided by The JEHF are unduplicated in Tarrant County.
https://jordanharrisfoundation.org/qpr-training
