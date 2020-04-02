Miguel Harth-Bedoya has been named Assistant Professor and Director of Orchestral Studies at the University of Nebraska Omaha.
According to a Facebook post from Harth-Bedoya, he will begin his position in August.
“In this position I will be in charge of expanding and directing the orchestral program in the School of Music at the Strauss Performing Arts Center. I am also thrilled to report that I will be working to create a brand new Bachelor of Music program in orchestral conducting at the UNO School of Music! I am grateful that UNO believes in the creation of this program, which I know will be of great impact in the U.S.,” he said in the post.
Harth-Bedoya announced in May 2018 he will step down as Music Director of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra in July, 2020, after 20 years as the orchestra’s artistic leader.
Following the 2019-2020 season, he will assume the title of Conductor Laureate of the FWSO, and will be returning to conduct in upcoming seasons, the FWSO said at the time.
Harth-Bedoya, who began his first season as Music Director in 2000 is the orchestra’s eighth artistic leader since its founding in 1912.
