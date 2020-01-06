Lee Child Past Tense

In a year of expanded hours, removing fines and the Mayor’s Summer Reading program, the Fort Worth Public Library is reporting the top five most-read books for adults and youth.

Adult Fiction

Past Tense – a Jack Reacher novel by Lee Child

Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci

Dark Sacred Night by Michel Connelly

Holy Ghost by John Sandford

The Reckoning by John Grisham

Young Adult/Teen

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

Turtles All the Way Down by John Green

The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins

Archenemies by Marissa Meyer

Renegades by Marissa Meyer

Youth Fiction

Captain Underpants and the Big, Bad Battle of the Bionic Booger Boy, Part 2 by Dav Pilkey

Hurricane Heroes in Texas by Mary Pope Osborne

Captain Underpants and the Perilous Plot of Professor Poopypants by Dav Pilkey

Mac Undercover by Mac Barnett

Art Queen by Marci Peschke

Middle-Zone Fiction

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down by Jeff Kinney

Tales from a Not-So-Happy Birthday by Rachel Rene Russell

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Old School by Jeff Kinney

Picture Books

Pigeon Needs a Bath! by Mo Willems

If You Give a Dog a Donut by Laura Joffe Numeroff

Llama Llama Loves to Read by Anna Dewdney

Fancy Nancy: Oodles of Kittens by Jane O’Connor

Llama Llama and the Bully Goat by Anna Dewdney

Adult Non-Fiction

Guinness World Records

Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue

The New Essentials Cookbook: A Modern Guide to Better Cooking

Southern Living Annual Recipes

Keto: The Complete Guide to Success on the Ketogenic Diet by Maria Emmerich

Youth Non-Fiction

The Wimpy Kid Movie Diary: The Next Chapter by Jeff Kinney

Just Joking: Jumbo by Kelley Miller

The Dinosaur Book by John Woodward

Minecraft Master Builder Toolkit by Joey Davey

Minecraft: Guide by Stephanie Milton

