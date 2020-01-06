In a year of expanded hours, removing fines and the Mayor’s Summer Reading program, the Fort Worth Public Library is reporting the top five most-read books for adults and youth.
Adult Fiction
Past Tense – a Jack Reacher novel by Lee Child
Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci
Dark Sacred Night by Michel Connelly
Holy Ghost by John Sandford
The Reckoning by John Grisham
Young Adult/Teen
The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
Turtles All the Way Down by John Green
The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins
Archenemies by Marissa Meyer
Renegades by Marissa Meyer
Youth Fiction
Captain Underpants and the Big, Bad Battle of the Bionic Booger Boy, Part 2 by Dav Pilkey
Hurricane Heroes in Texas by Mary Pope Osborne
Captain Underpants and the Perilous Plot of Professor Poopypants by Dav Pilkey
Mac Undercover by Mac Barnett
Art Queen by Marci Peschke
Middle-Zone Fiction
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down by Jeff Kinney
Tales from a Not-So-Happy Birthday by Rachel Rene Russell
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Old School by Jeff Kinney
Picture Books
Pigeon Needs a Bath! by Mo Willems
If You Give a Dog a Donut by Laura Joffe Numeroff
Llama Llama Loves to Read by Anna Dewdney
Fancy Nancy: Oodles of Kittens by Jane O’Connor
Llama Llama and the Bully Goat by Anna Dewdney
Adult Non-Fiction
Guinness World Records
Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue
The New Essentials Cookbook: A Modern Guide to Better Cooking
Southern Living Annual Recipes
Keto: The Complete Guide to Success on the Ketogenic Diet by Maria Emmerich
Youth Non-Fiction
The Wimpy Kid Movie Diary: The Next Chapter by Jeff Kinney
Just Joking: Jumbo by Kelley Miller
The Dinosaur Book by John Woodward
Minecraft Master Builder Toolkit by Joey Davey
Minecraft: Guide by Stephanie Milton
