Higginbotham is purchasing meals from local eateries that have temporarily reduced their operations to take-out and delivery due to COVID-19 mandates, the company said in a news release.
The food deliveries go to those organizations working for the well-being of the community during this challenging time. Higginbotham will continue the program, called Higginbotham Helps, on a weekly basis in its markets most effected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
In its first week starting March 27, the firm purchased meals from Michael’s Cuisine and Buffalo Brothers to serve workers at UNTHSC COVID-19 Testing and Emergency Call Centers and the City of Fort Worth’s Emergency Operations Center.
Next week’s purchased meals will be from Joe T. Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant and other local restaurants to serve workers at Texas Health Resources, Cook Children’s Hospital and staff and guests at Catholic Charities and Safe Haven of Tarrant County. Higginbotham also made monetary donations to the Tarrant Area Food Bank and the Fort Worth Food & Wine Foundation’s Restaurant Worker’s Relief Fund.
“Our employees believe in giving back to the community,” said Higginbotham Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid. “We want to be of service and hopefully inspire other businesses to follow our lead during this time.”
In the coming weeks, the Higginbotham Helps program will support multiple restaurants and serve a number of organizations and hundreds of community service workers.
“Rusty and the team at Higginbotham have found a brilliant way to provide our hometown heroes working on the frontlines with delicious meals while supporting our local restaurants,” said North Texas Community Foundation President and CEO Rose Bradshaw.
“This is another fantastic example of how the firm gives back on a daily basis to this community. The North Texas Community Foundation has been honored to steward Higginbotham’s philanthropy. Since 2011, the firm’s employees have contributed $2.5 million to local charities,” Bradshaw said.
Fort Worth-based Higginbotham is a single source for insurance and financial services that brokers business insurance, employee benefits, retirement plans, executive benefits, life insurance and home/auto insurance from more than 250 regional and national carriers.
– FWBP staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.