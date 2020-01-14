This year’s most-wanted gadgets are ones that go in your ear. Nearly 67 million wireless earbuds are expected to be sold this year, according to the Consumer Technology Association. That’s a 35% increase from 2019, making it one of the fastest-growing tech products. Smartwatches, fitness trackers and other devices that track and monitor your health are also popular. The CTA expects 64 million health devices to be sold this year, the first time the association has counted the category. Overall, revenue in the U.S. consumer tech industry is expected to grow 4% to $422 billion. But the group warned that its numbers could change if the trade war with China escalates. Most of the world’s electronics are made in China, and the CTA has said that steeper tariffs could hurt the industry by making electronics more expensive for shoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.