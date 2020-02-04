Al's Hamburgers, the iconic Arlington restaurant, will soon start serving its crowd-pleasing burgers in a new address.
Al’s Hamburgers will move from its current location in Green Oaks Boulevard to Fielder Plaza, according to an announcement on Tuesday.
The restaurant has leased 4,464 square feet of s in the grocery-anchored retail center, located on the corner of Randol Mill Road and Fielder Road.
Dallas' Weitzman recently completed a major renovation of Fielder Plaza, whose other tenants include Tom Thumb, CVS, Starbucks and an Indian restaurant and grocery store among others.
Matt Luedtke, Michael Sweet and Evan Smith with Weitzman handled negotiations of Al's Hamburger's new location.
Restauranter Al Matthews first opened in the burger joint in 1957. He retired and passed away in 2014. The business is now run by his daughter and son-in-law, Melody and Gary Lawrence.
“We are so excited, and we can’t wait to get settled into our new home,” Melody Lawrence said.
Many of Al Matthew’s original recipes, including the Double Double Cheeseburger, are still available. New selections of salads, breakfast items and veggie burgers were added to the menu later.
The Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau had previously honored Al's Hamburgers as a Top 3 burger restaurants in the city.
Al's Hamburgers' new location at Fielder Plaza is scheduled to open by spring this year. It will remain open at its current location until then.
