IMDb (www.imdb.com), the site that tells you instantly where you’ve seen that actor before, has unveiled the Top 10 Movies and TV Shows of 2019, as well as the Most Anticipated Movies and TV Shows of 2020. Rather than base its annual rankings on small statistical samplings or reviews from professional critics, IMDb determines its list of most popular movies by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb. This data is derived from the IMDbPro movie and TV rankings, which are updated weekly throughout the year.
IMDb Top 10 Movies of 2019*
1. Joker
2. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
3. Avengers: Endgame
4. Captain Marvel
5. It Chapter Two
6. The Lion King
7. Spider-Man: Far from Home
8. Alita: Battle Angel
9. Aladdin
10. Us
*Among the movies released in the U.S. in 2019, these 10 movies were consistently most popular with IMDb users as determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.
IMDb Top 10 TV Shows of 2019*
1. Game of Thrones
2. Chernobyl
3. Stranger Things
4. The Umbrella Academy
5. The Boys
6. Black Mirror
7. The Walking Dead
8. Peaky Blinders
9. Sex Education
10. You
*The 10 TV shows airing in 2019 that consistently ranked highest on the proprietary weekly TV rankings on IMDbPro throughout the year. IMDbPro rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. IMDb Most Anticipated Movies of 2020*
1. Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
2. Sonic the Hedgehog
3. Top Gun: Maverick
4. No Time to Die
5. Black Widow
6. Mulan
7. Wonder Woman 1984
8. Dune
9. The King's Man
10. Fast & Furious 9
*Among the movies with planned releases in the U.S. in 2020, these 10 were consistently most popular with IMDb users as determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. This exclusive data is derived from the IMDbPro movie rankings, which are updated weekly throughout the year. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist, and get alerts when they become available.
IMDb Most Anticipated New TV Shows of 2020*
1. Star Trek: Picard
2. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
3. The New Pope
4. The Walking Dead: World Beyond
5. Snowpiercer
6. The Stand
7. The Outsider
8. Stargirl
9. Hunters
10. Katy Keene
*The 10 new TV shows and miniseries that will have series premieres in 2020 and consistently ranked highest on the IMDbPro proprietary weekly TV rankings throughout 2019. IMDbPro rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide
