Due to the unprecedented circumstances surrounding COVID-19, James Taylor and His All-Star Band, with special guest Jackson Browne, have announced their upcoming U.S. Tour will be postponed, including his May 18 date at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.
The band is looking at rescheduling, possibly as soon as late summer, pending the advice of health officials.
Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all new dates and fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets. If you have questions, please contact your point of purchase directly.
“As this summer’s tour of 27 towns and cities across the US drew near, we’ve been increasingly excited to hit the road again. So it’s deeply disappointing for both of us to have to call it off and reschedule (and reschedule we WILL)! As we all now realize, COVID-19 is a serious, real and present danger. Moreover, our public health is all of our responsibility. So let us listen to and follow the directions of our public healthcare people and support their efforts in this unprecedented time of global pandemic. Love those around you and, above all, stay safe and healthy,” James Taylor and Jackson Browne said in the news release.
