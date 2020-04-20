Erik Clapp’s documentary The Perilous Texas Adventures of Mark Dion premieres April 21 at 7 p.m. on KERA (Channel 13). This film was commissioned by the Amon Carter Museum of American Arts and serves as a travelogue for the exhibition of the same title at the museum.
Clapp’s 58-minute documentary follows artist Mark Dion as he retraces the footsteps of four 19th-century artist-explorers in Texas to create the Carter commissioned exhibition.
Traveling to different regions of Texas, Dion creates a sculptural inventory of found items to form his large-scale installation uniting the present and past of artistic exploration.
The documentary will also reair on Friday, April 24 at 11 p.m., Sunday, April 26 at 4 a.m., and Tuesday, April 28 at 3 a.m.
The Carter’s new series Cooped Up with the Carter brings the Carter to the doorstep.
Join museum staff members and community partners as they explore artwork from the Carter’s collection and lead in inspired creative activities made from materials that people have lying around their house.
Art meets appetite in Cooped Up with the Carter: In the Kitchen where Carter staff brings you homemade recipes that take art inspiration to a whole new level. Viewers can also get their own personal tour of our special exhibitions from Carter curators in special Cooped Up with the Carter: Exhibition Tour segments.
More information: https://www.cartermuseum.org/coronavirus-covid-19-update
