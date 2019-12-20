Kimbell Art Museum lecture on Renoir and the Nude
Colin B. Bailey, director of the Morgan Library & Museum in New York, will present a special evening lecture titled " 'The Loveliest Nudes Ever Painted': Renoir and the Nude" on Friday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m., in the Pavilion Auditorium, the Kimbell Art Museum said in a news release.
This lecture is presented in conjunction with the special exhibition Renoir: The Body, The Senses, which is half-price on Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m. No reservations are required; the lecture is simulcast in the Kahn Auditorium.
In his thirties, Pierre-Auguste Renoir was already recognized as the principal figurative painter of the Impressionist movement, whose preferred subjects were beautiful, young Parisian women.
As a painter of modern life, Renoir was also attached to the genre of the female nude, which he considered "one of the indispensable forms of art."
The Kimbell said the lecture will offer a brief survey of the various iterations of the nude in Renoir's long career, from his student days at the École des Beaux-Arts, his earliest affiliation with Monet and the future Impressionists and the "crisis years" of the 1880s to the last decades of his life, in which the female nude became the dominant subject of his repertory.
In April 2015, Colin B. Bailey was named the sixth director of the Morgan Library & Museum, New York, which is internationally recognized for its collections of drawings, medieval manuscripts, music manuscripts and rare books and letters and is also a noted research center. Bailey is a specialist in 18th-century French art and a recognized authority on the work of Renoir.
He earned his doctorate in art history from the University of Oxford in 1985. Prior to joining the Morgan, he held the position of director of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco and worked at New York's Frick Collection for more than 13 years in a variety of positions, including deputy director and Peter Jay Sharp Chief Curator.
Kimbell Art Museum
Tuesdays through Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fridays, noon-8 p.m.; Sundays, noon-5 p.m.; closed Mondays.
For general information, call 817-332-8451.
Website: www.kimbellart.org
Admission is always FREE to view the museum's permanent collection.
Admission to Renoir: The Body, The Senses is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and students, $14 for ages 6-11 and free for children under 6.
Admission is half-price all day on Tuesdays and after 5 p.m. on Fridays.
