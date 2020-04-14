In celebration of World Art Day on Wednesday April 15, Kimbell Art Museum Director Eric M. Lee will host a live Q&A about the Kimbell's collecting practices. The program will be available at 10 a.m. Wednesday through Facebook Live.(https://www.facebook.com/kimbellart/posts/10158296828619224?__tn__=-R).
The Kimbell's permanent collection is comprised of approximately 350 works of art from around the world and is distinguished by an extraordinary level of artistic quality and importance.
The collection consists of antiquities, European art, Asian art, art of the Ancient Americas, African and Oceanic art. Lee will answer questions about how works of art are added to the collection.
"Many people are unfamiliar but curious about the Kimbell's acquisition process," said Lee. "When we asked our audiences what they wanted to hear more about from us while we're closed, many people said that they were interested in learning more about how we add new works of art to the collection. We're excited to be able to engage with our audience in this new way."
Notable and recent acquisitions to the Kimbell's permanent collection include:
Anne Vallayer-Coster, Still Life with Mackerel, 1787 https://www.kimbellart.org/collection/apg-201901
Pierre Bonnard, Landscape at Le Cannet, 1928 https://www.kimbellart.org/collection/ap-201801
Amedeo Modigliani, Head, c. 1913 https://www.kimbellart.org/collection/ag-201701
Lovis Corinth, Portrait of the Art Dealer Heinrich Thannhauser, 1918 https://www.kimbellart.org/collection/ap-201701
Alfred Sisley, The Kitchen Garden (Le Potager), 1872 https://www.kimbellart.org/collection/ag-201501
Nicolas Poussin, The Sacrament of Ordination (Christ Presenting the Keys to Saint Peter) (Christ Presenting the Keys to Saint Peter), c. 1636-40 https://www.kimbellart.org/collection/ap-201101
Michelangelo Buonarotti, The Torment of Saint Anthony, 1487 https://www.kimbellart.org/collection/ap-200901
Maya, Censer Stand with the Head of a Supernatural Being with a Kan Cross, c. A.D. 690-720 https://www.kimbellart.org/collection/ap-201302
Maya, Censer Stand with the Head of the Jaguar God of the Underworld, c. A.D. 690-720 https://www.kimbellart.org/collection/ap-201301
Director Lee's Facebook Live Q&A is just one of the many pieces of online content developed for the Kimbell from Home (https://www.kimbellart.org/kimbell-from-home), the museum's online initiative that explores the collection, architecture, kids and family activities, teen resources and more through downloadable activities, videos and many other digital resources.
New content is added to the landing page and social media weekly.
