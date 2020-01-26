LOS ANGELES (AP) — A list of winners so far in top categories at the 61th annual Grammy Awards.
Record of the year: "Bad Guy," Billie Eilish
Album of the year: "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" Billie Eilish
Best new artist: Billie Eilish
Best rap/sung performance: "Higher," DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
Best rap album: "Igor," Tyler, The Creator
Best comedy album: "Sticks & Stones," Dave Chappelle
Best country duo/group performance: "Speechless," Dan + Shay
Best pop solo performance: "Truth Hurts," Lizzo
Best pop vocal album: "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" Billie Eilish
Best pop duo/group performance: "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Best traditional pop vocal album: "Look Now," Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Best R&B album: "Ventura," Anderson .Paak
Best urban contemporary album: "Cuz I Love You," Lizzo
Best R&B song: "Say So," PJ Morton featuring JoJo
Best traditional R&B performance: "Jerome," Lizzo
Best R&B performance: "Come Home," Anderson .Paak featuring Andre 3000
Best rock song: "This Land," Gary Clark, Jr.
Best rock performance: "This Land," Gary Clark, Jr.
Best contemporary blues album: "This Land," Gary Clark, Jr.
Best rock album: "Social Cues," Cage the Elephant
Best spoken word album: "Becoming," Michelle Obama
Best American roots performance: "Saint Honesty," Sara Bareilles
Best alternative music album: "Father of the Bride," Vampire Weekend
Producer of the year, non-classical: Finneas
Best music film: "Homecoming," Beyonce
Best country album: "While I'm Livin'," Tanya Tucker
Best country song: "Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker
Best country solo performance: "Ride Me Back Home," Willie Nelson
Best rap song: "A Lot," 21 Savage featuring J. Cole
Best rap performance: "Racks in the Middle," Nipsey Hussle, featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
Best musical theater album: "Hadestown"
Best metal performance: "7empest," Tool
Best world music album: "Celia," Angelique Kidjo
Best roots gospel album: "Testimony," Gloria Gaynor
Best music video: "Old Town Road (Official Movie)," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Best dance/electronic album: "No Geography," Chemical Brothers
Best dance recording: "Got to Keep On," Chemical Brothers
Best score soundtrack for visual media: Hildur Guðnadóttir, "Chernobyl"
Best contemporary instrumental album: "Mettavolution," Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best reggae album: "Rapture," Koffee
Best folk album: "Patty Griffin," Patty Griffin
Best recording package: "Chris Cornell," Chris Cornell
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "A Star Is Born"
Best song written for visual media: "I'll Never Love Again," Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Best jazz vocal album: "12 Little Spells," Esperanza Spalding
Best engineered album, non-classical: "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" Billie Eilish
Best gospel performance/song: "Love Theory," Kirk Franklin
Best gospel album: "Long Live Love," Kirk Franklin
Best Latin pop album: "#Eldisco," Alejandro Sanz
Best opera recording: "Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox"
