LOS ANGELES (AP) — A list of winners so far in top categories at the 61th annual Grammy Awards.

Record of the year: "Bad Guy," Billie Eilish

Album of the year: "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" Billie Eilish

Best new artist: Billie Eilish

Best rap/sung performance: "Higher," DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

Best rap album: "Igor," Tyler, The Creator

Best comedy album: "Sticks & Stones," Dave Chappelle

Best country duo/group performance: "Speechless," Dan + Shay

Best pop solo performance: "Truth Hurts," Lizzo

Best pop vocal album: "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" Billie Eilish

Best pop duo/group performance: "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best traditional pop vocal album: "Look Now," Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Best R&B album: "Ventura," Anderson .Paak

Best urban contemporary album: "Cuz I Love You," Lizzo

Best R&B song: "Say So," PJ Morton featuring JoJo

Best traditional R&B performance: "Jerome," Lizzo

Best R&B performance: "Come Home," Anderson .Paak featuring Andre 3000

Best rock song: "This Land," Gary Clark, Jr.

Best rock performance: "This Land," Gary Clark, Jr.

Best contemporary blues album: "This Land," Gary Clark, Jr.

Best rock album: "Social Cues," Cage the Elephant

Best spoken word album: "Becoming," Michelle Obama

Best American roots performance: "Saint Honesty," Sara Bareilles

Best alternative music album: "Father of the Bride," Vampire Weekend

Producer of the year, non-classical: Finneas

Best music film: "Homecoming," Beyonce

Best country album: "While I'm Livin'," Tanya Tucker

Best country song: "Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker

Best country solo performance: "Ride Me Back Home," Willie Nelson

Best rap song: "A Lot," 21 Savage featuring J. Cole

Best rap performance: "Racks in the Middle," Nipsey Hussle, featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Best musical theater album: "Hadestown"

Best metal performance: "7empest," Tool

Best world music album: "Celia," Angelique Kidjo

Best roots gospel album: "Testimony," Gloria Gaynor

Best music video: "Old Town Road (Official Movie)," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best dance/electronic album: "No Geography," Chemical Brothers

Best dance recording: "Got to Keep On," Chemical Brothers

Best score soundtrack for visual media: Hildur Guðnadóttir, "Chernobyl"

Best contemporary instrumental album: "Mettavolution," Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best reggae album: "Rapture," Koffee

Best folk album: "Patty Griffin," Patty Griffin

Best recording package: "Chris Cornell," Chris Cornell

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "A Star Is Born"

Best song written for visual media: "I'll Never Love Again," Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Best jazz vocal album: "12 Little Spells," Esperanza Spalding

Best engineered album, non-classical: "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" Billie Eilish

Best gospel performance/song: "Love Theory," Kirk Franklin

Best gospel album: "Long Live Love," Kirk Franklin

Best Latin pop album: "#Eldisco," Alejandro Sanz

Best opera recording: "Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox"

