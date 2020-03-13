Several local events are being canceled and/or rescheduled. Here is a list that will be updated periodically.
From Main Street Arts Festival:
Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and CDC recommendations for preventing the virus spread, the 2020 MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival (MAIN ST.) has been postponed, with a tentative date of September 3-6, 2020.
With the well-being of our community, guests, artists, vendors, entertainers, volunteers, and staff as a top priority, MAIN ST. organizers have made the difficult decision to reschedule this year’s event following ongoing discussions with our public health and safety partners.
We appreciate your continued support during this time, urge you to follow the guidelines and protocols set forth by public health officials, and encourage you to stay updated on the 2020 MAIN ST. through our website and social media pages:
• www.Facebook.com/MainStreetArtsFest
• www.Twitter.com/MainStreetArts
• www.Instagram.com/MainStreetArtsFest
From Bass Hall:
In light of the continued spread of COVID-19 around the country and now in Tarrant County, and in consideration of current guidance from health officials, Performing Arts Fort Worth has made the difficult decision to cancel all events scheduled to be held at Bass Performance Hall, McDavid Studio and the Van Cliburn Recital Hall through March 31, 2020.
2020 Cowtown Goes Green and Parade is cancelled. Please note: The Fort Worth Stockyards continues to be open for business. Updated information on attractions, restaurants, shops, hotels and museums can be found at www.fortworthstockyards.org or visit the Fort Worth Stockyards Business Association's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/FWSBA.
From the Fort Worth Zoo:
Based on the best information from health experts and government officials, and in accordance with their guidelines, the Fort Worth Zoo will close to the public from March 14 through March 23, at which time we will re-evaluate. This cancellation includes Zoo preschool and all other education programs, corporate and private events and any other gathering at the Zoo.
We will continue to closely monitor the ever-changing conditions and will follow the guidance from local, state and federal officials. We want to support Gov. Abbott and Mayor Price’s directive and do our part to stem the tide of the coronavirus’ spread.
Many Zoo employees will continue to report to work in order to care for our animals. Others will use this time to disinfect surfaces and clean high-traffic areas. All of these dedicated individuals are what make our Zoo one of the best in the nation, and we’re grateful for their commitment.
From the Fort Worth Opera:
As of right now, all Festival shows are to go on as scheduled. We are coordinating with Bass Performance Hall and following CDC and local agency guidelines, in order to provide you, your family, artists, and our staff with a safe Festival environment in the weeks ahead.
From the Real Estate Council of Greater Fort Worth:
In light of all that is going on, we have decided to cancel or postpone all REC of GFW events where more than 10 people gather until Monday, April 6. The monthly Get Together and YLC Breakfast Club scheduled for next week will be canceled. We are moving the Annual Meeting to Thursday, June 11
From the Cliburn:
In light of the continued spread of COVID-19 around the country and now in Tarrant County, and in consideration of current guidance from health officials, the Cliburn has made the decision to cancel all events scheduled through March 31, 2020.
Affected Events:
• Cliburn at the Modern: Jennifer Koh – Saturday, March 14, 2020 – Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
• Cliburn at the Kimbell: Daniel Hsu – Thursday, March 26, 2020 – Kimbell Art Museum Piano Pavilion
Ticket holders for these events should contact the Cliburn office at 817.738.6536 (9 a.m.–5 p.m.) or email kstogdill@cliburn.org.
