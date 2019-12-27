In this June 7, 2009, file photo, Jerry Herman accepts his Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theater from Angela Lansbury at the 63rd Annual Tony Awards in New York. Herman, the award winning composer who wrote the cheerful, good-natured music and lyrics for such classic shows as "Mame," "Hello, Dolly!" and "La Cage aux Folles," has died. He was 88. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)