Arts Fifth Avenue presents two masters of Latin American, Classical and Flamenco guitar, Marcelo Berestovoy and Miguel Antonio, in concert Saturday, March 28.
Berestovoy is an independent artist, musician, and music educator with a rich musical history that includes a long list of recording credits, international touring and writing with some of the biggest names in Latin music and Hollywood films.
Antonio is a performer and educator, and combines Flamenco, Classical and Latin American folk music in his concerts. He also is a luthier, restoring and repairing guitars of every type as well as exotic stringed instruments from around the world.
ARTS FIFTH AVENUE
Marcelo Berestovoy and Miguel Antonio in Concert
Saturday, March 28, 2020
8 p.m.
Tickets: $15
Purchase tickets in advance at www.artsfifthavenue.org, or call 817-923-9500 to make reservations.
5th Avenue at West Allen in the Fairmount Southside Historic District of Fort Worth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.