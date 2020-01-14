‘Rocky Horror’ star and rock singer Meat Loaf has filed suit against a Hyatt operator in Texas. Meat Loaf claims a fall from a stage at the Hyatt Regency DFW during a horror convention resulted in the singer no longer being able to perform.
Meat Loaf and his wife sued the Hyatt operator and the convention organizers Texas Frightmare Weekend LLC in Tarrant County District Court, according to the Courthouse News Service.
According to the report, Meat Loaf attended the Texas Frightfest Weekend at the hotel in May 2019 and fell off a stage.
