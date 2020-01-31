Miguel Harth-Bedoya will conduct the Annual Gala Concert and Dinner honoring the legacy of Beethoven 250 years after his birth on Feb. 8 at Bass Performance Hall, features Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony and his only violin concerto performed by world-renowned and Grammy award-winning violinist Midori.
This Gala concert will be the last for Music Director Harth-Bedoya as he transitions into his new role as Music Director Laureate.
Following the performance, the Gala Dinner – a separate event – will take place in the Grand Ballroom of the Worthington Hotel in downtown Fort Worth.
The dinner chair is Mercedes T. Bass with Ashli Blumenfeld, Mary Lipscomb, Frasher Pergande, and Jonathan T. Suder as co-chairs.
Guests at the Gala Dinner may walk the red carpet before enjoying hors d’oeuvres and “Beethoven’s Favorite” cocktail along with other specially-selected beverages. The dinner will feature a Peruvian-inspired menu in honor of Harth-Bedoya, a Peruvian native.
All funds raised will support the symphony orchestra musicians and community programs.
Tickets for the concert range from $66-$165 Admission to the gala is separate from concert admissions.
Tables of eight range from $35,000-$50,000 for concert tickets and VIP dinner for eight.
Gala only tables for eight range from $3,500 to $10,000, depending on level of sponsorship.
Individual tickets are $500 per person.
Notable Members: $250.
Concert tickets only: https://access.fwsymphony.org/4365/4366
Concert and Gala tickets: http://fwsymphony.org/support/special-events/gala
Or, call the ticket office: (817) 665-6000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.