Executive Chef at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth Denise Paul Shavandy smoked the competition, as well as plenty of food, on the Food Network’s Chopped competitive cooking show.
The program, which aired first on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 9 pm., had the four chefs infuse a smoky flavor into an appetizer, an entrée and a dessert. After two competitors were eliminated, it was down to Shavandy and a chef from Dallas.
For more information:
www.foodnetwork.com/shows/chopped/episodes/smokin-skills.
