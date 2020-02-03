If you’ve eaten at Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth’s Café Modern, you’ve probably had something from Executive Chef Denise Paul Shavandy. Well, Tuesday night you can check out Shavandy's cooking skills up close on the Food Network's Chopped at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Here’s the description of the episode:
Season 42, Episode 3
Smokin' Skills
The chefs are excited to face smoked-food challenges requiring them to make delicious modern dishes with the ancient cooking method. First, a colorful, sweet surprise and a buttery fish are two of the ingredients the competitors choose to smoke in the appetizer basket. The second basket features a lean specialty meat and a spicy liqueur. The two chefs left standing must make do with a fishy candy in the dessert round.
For more information: www.foodnetwork.com/shows/chopped/episodes/smokin-skills#episode-tunein
