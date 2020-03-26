Blood supplies low
The Moncrief Cancer Institute has partnered with Carter BloodCare to help replenish the local blood supply by hosting a blood drive on Sunday, March 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rosedale Donor Center, 1263 W. Rosedale St.
Carter BloodCare donors help provide blood for 90% of the hospitals in North, Central, and East Texas, and the supply has decreased due to drives/appointments being canceled. Blood is needed for cancer patients, transplant recipients, heart surgery, and trauma.
Giving blood is safe, and Carter BloodCare is taking all precautions to ensure the safety of the donors. The team wears personal protective equipment throughout the entire blood drive and exceeds all FDA guidelines. They also use hospital-grade sanitizers.
To honor social distancing, donors must make an appointment at https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/113140.
On the day of the blood drive, donors will receive a link to a short, online questionnaire to complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.