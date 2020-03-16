Chalk up another postponement to the Coronavirus.
Monday, Susan G. Komen Greater Fort Worth announced it has moved its third annual More Than Pink Walk from April 25 to Oct. 3, 2020. The event is scheduled for Clearfork.
“We have a big participant group whose immune systems have been impacted by cancer, including some who are currently going through cancer treatment, and we don’t want to take any chances," Komen Greater Fort Worth Executive Director Tracey Boyes said. "Our choices will be well-informed by the latest projections and recommendations guided by local and national health officials.”
The annual walk is the affiliate’s largest fundraiser of the year. It helps fund services to the local community, as well as research.
“As we move forward, we will remain vigilant and mindful of those we serve, considering the increased risk for many in the Komen community,” Boyes said.
AAF Fort Worth has canceled the luncheon scheduled for Wednesday, March 18.
From Studio Movie Grill:
Studio Movie Grill (“SMG”) is immediately further reducing seating capacity nationwide and offering Guest First Seating, 10 feet apart to a maximum of 50 seats in all its theaters. The SMG team is vigilantly monitoring and activating quickly ALL Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) recommendations and will continue to reduce seating capacity nationwide and honor social distancing guidelines limiting the number of tickets sold in any auditorium.
“SMG will always take every possible precaution to keep our team and guests safe and is committed to going over and above to adhere to CDC recommendations in these unprecedented times. We will be further elevating our already stringent cleaning and sanitation protocols. Immediate action is now required.” stated Brian Schultz, Founder/CEO, “The seeds of hope are far more fruitful than the seeds of doubt. We are all taking precautions to support a healthy future for everyone for the long term. In these challenging times it’s the great stories that provide inspiration.”
From Chuck E. Cheese:
CEC Entertainment announced today that it will temporarily suspend on-premise dining, entertainment and arcade rooms at all company-operated Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants as a safety precaution in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These temporary closings will take place at end of business today through March 31, 2020, at which time the Company will re-evaluate and determine when its restaurants will begin to reopen.
