The Mansfield Area Chamber of Commerce named Mouser Electronics the 2019 Outstanding Large Business of the Year.
The award was presented to the electronic components distributor at the Chamber’s Annual Awards Gala in Walnut Creek Country Club on Jan 24.
The award, which Mouser won for the second time, recognizes an organization that makes a significant impact on the local business climate and community at large, according to a press release.
With 1,800 employees at its global headquarters in Mansfield, it is the largest private employer in the city. Worldwide, the company has 27 locations and employs more than 2,500.
“I speak for all of us at Mouser as I thank the Chamber for this great honor,” Mouser President and CEO Glenn Smith said. “We are very much a global company but we call Mansfield home, and it is always gratifying to know that our efforts to positively affect our community are appreciated.”
Apart from impact in the economy, Mouser also provides resources and educational grants locally to the Ben Barber Innovation Academy, the Jerry Knight STEM Academy, the Mansfield Independent School District Education Foundation, Mansfield Public Library, the Mansfield Parks and Recreation Department, Keep Mansfield Beautiful, and Mansfield Commission for the Arts.
Mouser received a commendation from state Sen. Beverly Powell for the chamber's award.
Fort Worth Business Press had honored Mouser's CEO Smith as the Top Public CEO at its Top 100 event last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.