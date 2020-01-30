Multicultural Alliance to honor Ferguson and Thornton
The Multicultural Alliance will honor NBC 5 Today co-anchor Deborah Ferguson and longtime Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce veteran and CEO/President Bill Thornton at its annual Awards Dinner March 24.
The Multicultural Alliance is a local organization whose mission is to promote inclusion, diversity and understanding while working toward eliminating bias, bigotry and oppression in our community.
“We are so delighted to honor Deborah and Bill. We pay tribute to both honorees as they join a stellar group of past honorees who live our mission of building inclusive communities,” longtime board member Marvin Blum said.
“Not only do we honor their commitment to mission of the Multicultural Alliance, we also acknowledge the breadth and depth of their community and civic involvement,” Blum said.
Funds raised from the Annual Awards Dinner sustain and underwrite year-round local Multicultural Alliance programming. The programs include Interfaith Dialogues, Seminary Interfaith Retreat, Camp CommUNITY, MCA Table Talk, People’s Art Collaborative, presentations and workshops.
Ferguson is receiving the annual Multicultural Alliance Award. She’s the co-anchor of NBC 5 Today weekday mornings from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. She joined the station in 1991 after starting her journalism career as a reporter/anchor for WBAP Radio in Fort Worth.
Professional recognitions include the Gracie Award for Outstanding Anchor-News presented by American Women in Radio and Television and the regional Edward R. Murrow Award.
Outside the newsroom, Ferguson spends time at community and charitable events, especially those focused on empowering girls through education or in area schools encouraging future journalists. One of her passions includes the Foundation for the Young Women’s Leadership Academy of Fort Worth which supports YWLA, the first all-girls school in the Fort Worth ISD.
Thornton is receiving the organization’s. He’s wrapping up a 30-year career at the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce with plans to retire July 7, 2020. During his tenure as CEO and president of the Chamber, Fort Worth grew from the 29th to the 13th largest city in the United States.
Thornton has been recognized as one of the top economic development practitioners by Southern Business & Development magazine, Businessman of the Year by the Fort Worth Business Press and named one of Fort Worth’s 50 Most Powerful People by Fort Worth, Texas magazine in 2007.
While most organizations bring people together because of their shared experiences, the Multicultural Alliance brings together individuals because of their differences, the organization said. Since 1951 the organization has worked to be a voice for justice in the community, and through these years has participated in historical events that have had the potential to divide the residents.
“It is with humility that we state that we have been instrumental in the healing process and have offered with conscience peace to critical times,” said President Cheryl Kimberling. “In all of our programs, relationships form through gaining a better understanding of one another and developing respect for one another’s experiences, thereby encouraging people to create a welcoming and inclusive community,” said Asra Khan, the presiding chair of the board.
Sponsorships for a table of 10 are available in four levels: Platinum, $10,000; Gold, $7,000; Silver, $5,000; and Bronze, $3,000. Single tickets are $300.
69th Multicultural Alliance Annual Awards Dinner Tuesday, March 24, 2020
6:30 p.m. Host Reception
7:00 p.m. Dinner followed by program
The Fort Worth Club
Complimentary Parking
Business Attire
(817) 332-3271
(817) 332-3272 FAX
