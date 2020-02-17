As the very first accredited and licensed museum school in the United States, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History's Museum School has been at the forefront of early childhood education for decades.
Now, for the first time ever, Museum School will offer classes for students as young as 30 months of age in the 2020-2021 school year.
The museum said in a new release that the museum is the first in Dallas-Fort Worth to offer a science enrichment program for children under 3 years of age.
"Museum School has inspired generations," Van A. Romans, president of the Museum., said in the news release. "Thousands have discovered a lifelong love of learning in those classrooms, and now we can instill that passion for education at an even earlier age."
The museum said the expansion by six months in vital.
Around two and a half years of age, children's communication skills progress as they form phrases, they learn the concepts of pretend play and socialization and they become more independent as motor skills are mastered.
The new Science Sprouts program will support this important learning stage by providing developmentally-appropriate science experiences within the Museum School environment.
Much like the classes for ages three to six, the weekly discovery time for Science Sprouts will often feature science specimens and history artifacts related to the lesson's topic.
"Museum School fuels exploration and discovery with innovative and interactive lessons," said Director of Education Amber Shive. "We're thrilled to offer our community the gift of another year of learning through the addition of the Science Sprouts program."
Registration for Fall/Spring 2020-2021 Museum School opens to the public on March 2. The brochure will post on the Museum School's webpage on March 2 and registration will open at that time.
Visit: https://www.fwmuseum.org/about-us/museum-school
