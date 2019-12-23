A new year brings much excitement. And the eve before is one of the most anticipated and celebrated times of every year.
But not everyone is old enough to take in the holiday festivities - or wants to brave the traffic, weather, and crowds.
Besides, who says you have to wait until midnight to count down to the new year? Okay, maybe to make it official you do, but who cares about being official when you can have fun earlier in the day and get home in time to watch the ball drop on TV in your own living room or den?
So, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History is going to be doing its own countdown on Dec. 31. Get ready, five, four, three, two...noon!
That's right, the museum is hosting its first ever Noon Year's Eve celebration on Dec. 31 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
"We are so excited to bring a new community event to our guests," FWSH Executive Director of Programs, Anne Santana, said. "I first saw the idea last January when a lovely museum in Arkansas - the Amazeum - posted pictures of their event on social media. I visited with their president to learn more, and put the idea in my back pocket until we began to plan our event calendar for the year.
"Many museums around the country celebrate New Year's Eve early at a kid-friendly time, so our staff loved having the opportunity to visit and collaborate with museum professionals across the country to create engaging activities for our guests."
Of course, the event will be highlighted by the aforementioned countdown to noon, complete with confetti flying. The day will also feature a chance to make your own party hats and noisemakers, try fun hands-on experiments, explore New Year's traditions from around the world and make a kit to take home, an opportunity for a unique family New Year's Eve photo, guests can even write their own resolutions on paper ribbons that will be part of the countdown, and more.
The event will culminate in the Atrium around the Paluxysaurus with the countdown to noon and a filling of the atrium with confetti and resolution ribbons, followed by a juice box toast.
And all Noon Year's Eve activities are included with Museum exhibit admission. Museum members get to join the party early with access at 10 a.m.
"The museum is committed to providing educational and whimsical programs that our guests can enjoy together with friends and family," Santana said. "Celebrating the new year with the youngest members of our community is one of the ways we bring families together. We plan to make Noon Year's Eve a yearly tradition."
The museum is located at 1600 Gendy Street in Fort Worth. For more information, visit https://www.fwmuseum.org/exhibit/noon-years-eve/ or call 817-255-9300.
