Wild horses recently roaming the open ranges of the American West are gentled by professional and amateur horse trainers and brought to Fort Worth for what is one of the Stock Show's most anticipated horse event. Mustang Magic classes run through Saturday. Two nights of exciting special Mustang shows are also on tap in the Will Rogers Coliseum. Mustang Magic Celebrity Freestyle - Friday at 6 p.m. and the Extreme Mustang Makeover Finals and Auction - Saturday at 6 p.m. also in the Will Rogers Coliseum. More information: https://www.fwssr.com/p/horse-shows/mustang-magic
