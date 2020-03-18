If you need a bit of levity or inspiration or whatever, you need look no further than Texas' own Matthew McConaughey. To say he brought his A game would be an understatement.
He offers his own McConaughey-esque take on the COVID-19 crisis. It's kind of like his Lincoln commercials and fits right in to his Just Keep Livin' philosophy. Needless to say, it's all right, all right, all right.
Check it out on his Twitter page:
https://twitter.com/McConaughey
@McConaughey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.