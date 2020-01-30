Globe Life Field is offering more chances to be closer to the action as a seasonal employee.
Delaware North Sportservice, a hospitality management company serving Texas Rangers' stadium, will host job fairs on various dates throughout February.
The new $1.1. billion Globe Life Field is scheduled to open in March, commencing the 2020 Major League Baseball season. The stadium can hold approximately 40,000 people.
Globe Life Field promises to provide a unique experience for spectators, with the first-of-its-kind retractable roof, parts of which are made of transparent material. A variety of other events, from collegiate sports to concerts and festivals, will take place in the stadium.
The job fairs in February mostly feature openings in food service and retail positions. On-site interviews with managers and on-site hiring at the job fairs will be provided for applicants who register online beforehand. Before attending, interested candidates can apply at dn.careers/arlington.
Part-time seasonal positions available for the 2020 baseball season include the following areas: cashiers, stand attendants, food preps, warehouse porters, cooks, dishwashers, bartenders, bar backs, food runners, bussers, servers, vendors, hosts and greeters.
The fob Fair schedule is as follows:
Saturday, February 1: 9:00 a.m.-12 noon and 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.
Saturday, February 8: 9:00 a.m.-12 noon and 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.
Saturday, February 15: 9:00 a.m.-12 noon
Saturday, February 22: 9:00 a.m.-12 noon
All Job Fairs will take place in the Jack Daniel’s Club, which is located at 1090 Ballpark Way at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.