The movie "No Ordinary Love" continues to make an impact, including on the international level.
The movie, filmed in Fort Worth with a local crew and local award-winning director Chyna Robinson, has been accepted to the Nice Film Festival in Nice, France, according to Executive Director Tracy Rector. The festival is currently scheduled May 7-16 and has been a launching pad to the highest level of success for many filmmakers.
"We are so excited. This is a huge opportunity for us," Rector said. "We hope to hear from a couple more this spring.
"I would love to see her receive recognition for the amazing and award-winning work she is doing in the film industry. Her work will bring recognition to this area and have filmmakers from across the country looking her direction to see what she has next up."
Robinson's first feature-length film is a romantic thriller that highlights the complexities of domestic violence in two couple's relationships. Robinson wrote the script after consulting with SafeHaven's CEO, Kathryn Jacob, and speaking with over 20 women in SafeHaven's two shelters.
Several local actors and crew spent weeks filming in the Fort Worth area.
The film has won the coveted Audience Choice Award twice at festivals in Memphis and
Phoenix. Other awards received include Best Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Actor and Best Ensemble Cast.
This love story-gone-wrong is Robinson’s full-feature directorial debut.
“Through my films, I try to use my voice to do something that matters; something that entertains on a large scale, but that also really affects our society.” Robinson said.
In 2019, Robinson was named Female Filmmaker to Watch at the SXSW Film Festival by Film Fort Worth. She also recently completed filming a diversity promotional piece for Visit Fort Worth, which was featured at the Visit Fort Worth Annual Breakfast in mid-February.
Fort Worth city icons play a major role in "No Ordinary Love," including the University of North Texas Health Science Center, Petroleum Club, and Sundance Square with a view of the historic Tarrant County Courthouse.
The movie will also be shown at the Bare Bones International Film Festival in Muskogee, Oklahoma in April. Robinson will be speaking on three panels during the festival.
Robinson founded CGB Films in 2016 with a focus on producing films that have a relevant social message. The company's first production, also directed by her, was the short film "Greenwood:13 Hours. It won 18 awards on the festival circuit, including Audience Choice, and Best Short multiple times. Filmed in a Historical District in Fort Worth, it is based on the 1921 onslaught on "Black Wall Street."
Robinson recently screened "Greenwood" at the Mercedes-Benz corporate office in Ft Worth, and two high schools for Black History Month.
Rector said Robinson also recently finished writing/directing/producing a short psychological thriller named "Lola Lisa" that she is pitching to HBO to pick up for their short film segment. In addition, she is currently working on another short romance film she will submit to festivals.
"Plus she is always mulling over another script in her creative mind," Rector said.
