Get ready to have a fiesta at On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina because the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand is giving taco lovers a new tasty, plant-based protein option with endless opportunities.
On The Border said JAn. 16 it will be the first brand in its category to offer Beyond Beef, a plant-based ground meat from Beyond Meat, in enchiladas, nachos and even unlimited Beyond Meat Tacos as part of its Endless Tacos offer.
Available from Jan. 6 to March 8, On The Border guests can try the all-new Beyond Meat Taco – featuring 100% plant-based ground Beyond Beef seasoned exactly like On The Border’s seasoned ground beef, topped with shredded cheese, lettuce and house-made pico de gallo. And, for an additional $2, fans can also enjoy Beyond Beef in its enchiladas or Stacked Nachos.
“The Beyond Meat Taco and Beyond Beef offer our guests even more protein options for our classic menu items,” said Edithann Ramey, Chief Marketing Officer for On The Border. “Guests are incorporating more plant-based protein options into their diet and we want to meet their needs with the same bold border-style flavors. Now everyone can have the same On The Border experience of an ice-cold margarita and bold border-style flavors with endless rounds of our guests’ favorite tacos!”
*Prices and participation vary by location for the Endless Taco Promotion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.