NEW YORK (AP) — You can ring in the New Year with Post Malone: The rap-pop star will perform at "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" in New York City on Dec. 31.
Dick Clark Productions announced Tuesday that K-pop group BTS, country singer Sam Hunt and singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette — joined by the cast of Broadway's "Jagged Little Pill" — will also perform at the event, which will air live from Times Square on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.
The annual New Year's Eve affair will include celebrations from multiple cities. Performers from Hollywood include Green Day, Paula Abdul, Dan + Shay, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Salt-N-Pepa and Ciara.
Usher, Sheryl Crow and "Pose" star Billy Porter will perform in New Orleans. Jonas Brothers will perform from Miami.
