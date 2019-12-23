Ed Kraus' promotion to police chief wasn't the only promotion within the department lately. Numerous other officers had their holidays brightened with an advancement in the ranks.
Kraus, of course, was recently named the police chief by the Fort Worth City Council, having the interim tag removed from his title. The council unanimously approved his promotion at its Dec. 10 meeting.
Kraus, formerly the assistant chief, took over in an interim basis in May when Joel Fitzgerald was relieved of his duties amid controversy that is still being worked through.
Joining Kraus in recent promotions are:
*Robert Alldredge, to assistant chief and assigned to the Patrol Bureau.
*Joseph Sparrow, to deputy chief and is assigned to North Command (North/Northwest/West and Traffic Divisions). Deputy Chief Neil Noakes will move to South Command (South/East and Central Divisions). Deputy Chief Michael Shedd will move to Operational Command (Communications/Training/Professional Standards).
*Chad Mahaffey, from captain to commander and is assigned to Central Division.
*Ebony Bryan, from corporal/detective to sergeant.
*Luis Medrano, from sergeant to lieutenant.
*Cedric Gutter, from lieutenant to captain.
*Officer Corey Swanson, to corporal.
