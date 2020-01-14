Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field will host a whole different ballgame on Saturday, May 9.
The Annual Arlington All Star Craft Beer, Wine & Cocktail Festival takes place in Globe Life Field for the first time.
Attendees at the event can enjoy hundreds of craft beer, wine and cocktail brands from around the world. The event will also feature local live bands, DJs, outdoor games, giveaways, product samples and food vendors.
The event is produced by marketing and media agency UpcomingEvents.com.
“We are thrilled to be one of the first major events at this beautiful new ballpark," UpcomingEvents.com partner Ray Sheehan said. "It is certain to be a 'can’t miss' event with entertainment and great craft beer, wine, and cocktails both local and from around the world.”
Ticketholding attendees will receive a keepsake glass for sampling and a voucher for two tickets to a future Rangers game at Globe Life Field during the 2020 season.
Eventgoers can also get a professional photo taken in the Rangers dugout after walking the bases and warning track.
“This event really offers something for everyone, and there is nothing better than having a good time while doing good,” Sheehan said.
Early Bird GA tickets, on sale until Feb.17, starts at $39.95. Early Bird VIP tickets start at $49.95, which will include one-hour early admission to the event, access to special VIP areas, private bathrooms, seating, air conditioning and additional exclusive product samples.
