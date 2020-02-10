An exciting contest is already underway before the first ball gets pitched at the new Texas Rangers' stadium.
Texas Rangers has asked fans to vote for their favorite concessions item, to be featured at the new Globe Life Field.
The fan-selected food item will be offered during the 2020 season.
The vote will take place online. Fans can vote among three items in the final round of the Globe Life Field Recipe Contests from 11 a.m. Monday, Feb 10 through 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.: To vote go to @Rangers on Twitter
The new $1.1. billion Globe Life Field is scheduled to open in March, commencing the 2020 Major League Baseball season. The stadium can hold approximately 40,000 people.
Here are the three finalists:
1 of 3
“Rangers Bomb”
Smoky chopped brisket mixed with cream cheese, jack cheese and jalapenos, battered and deep-fried. Served with BBQ sauce and white gravy.
