43rd annual TCU Jazz Festival welcomes legendary bassist Rufus Reid, March 20-21
The 43rd annual TCU Jazz Festival will bring together high school and college students, arts patrons and professional jazz musicians for a weekend of lively performances Ma4ch 20-21, the TCU School of Music said in an announcement.
Legendary bassist Rufus Reid, a pioneer in jazz education, will be the festival’s special guest artist, performing music by jazz musicians such as Miles Davis as well as some of his own compositions. Reid’s book, The Evolving Bassist, is recognized as the industry standard of the definitive bass method.
TCU jazz faculty members and the internationally recognized TCU Jazz Ensemble will perform alongside Reid during the Friday and Saturday evening concerts.
The TCU Jazz Ensemble was competitively selected to perform this July in Montreux, Switzerland, at the second largest international jazz festival.
Only a handful of university ensembles are invited to perform at the Montreux Jazz Festival each year, the announcement said.
On Saturday afternoon, high school jazz ensembles will perform for a distinguished panel of adjudicators throughout the day, with the opportunity to interact with members of the TCU jazz faculty in a clinic setting following performances.
What started as a way to recruit young musicians to pursue jazz studies in college, the TCU Jazz Festival has grown into one of the most prestigious music festivals in Texas, drawing student performers and guest artists from around the country.
Evening performances will be at 7:30 p.m. March 20-21, 2020.
Ed Landreth Auditorium at TCU
2800 S. University Drive, Fort Worth
Visitor parking is available in various locations on the campus.
General admission tickets for the evening performances are $10 and available for purchase online.
More information:
https://finearts.tcu.edu/music/events-and-programs/festivals/jazz-festival
