This is the year Fort Worth’s iconic signs came back.
First it was the light in the Will Rogers Memorial Center Tower, shining once again after many decades.
Now, Record Town’s iconic ’50 neon sign is back in working order, shining its warm light at the store’s new location at 120 St Louis Ave #105, Fort Worth, 76104.
The sign came down from the original location in May 2018.
The store’s owners reached out to Dallas-based Signs Manufacturing for repair and refurbishment of the sign.
"It's a very recognizable sign, it's very famous sign,” said Bill Mecke, co-owner of the store. “ We actually have music lovers as far as from Australia that have talked about the sgn. It's somewhat world famous. It's definitely famous in Texas."
It was a nice feeling when we put the power through it and it came on," Mecke said. "And everything looked beautiful. It was kind of a nice feeling to finally get to the point that we've gotten it to."
Gerard Daily, store manager/co-owner and a longtime store employee said it’s iconic for Fort Worth.
"It's great to have it back,"Daily said.
