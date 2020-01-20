Reliant is partnering with the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo for the second year in a row to host “Boots for Fort Worth,” an art contest benefiting Fort Worth nonprofits with larger-than-life decorated cowboy boots.
Reliant is the official energy provider and a founding sponsor Dickies Arena.
Raliant said in a news release that it is honored to support the Fort Worth community during the rodeo season from powering the rodeo to highlighting the artistic talents of local youth through Boots for Fort Worth art contest.
The Boots for Fort Worth art contest showcases the artistic skills of local children representing three Fort Worth nonprofits through three-foot-tall decorated cowboy boots, displayed at the Reliant Showdown Saloon in the Amon G. Carter Exhibit Hall.
Local Fort Worth judges will help Reliant determine first, second and third place for donations of $10,000, $5,000 and $2,500 respectively. The boots will be on display for the public to enjoy from through Feb. 8.
The participating Fort Worth nonprofits are: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tarrant County, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County and Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains.
In addition, Reliant is providing free first-day rentals at NRG Go Charging Stations, letting visitors rent a power pack from a self-service station, charge their device and return the palm-sized unit to any station at the venue.
Reliant is also offering an exclusive rodeo electricity plan that gives customers who sign up for the Reliant Rodeo Plan a $100 Cavender’s gift card to use toward their favorite western wear.
Reliant is part of NRG, a Fortune 500 company that creates generates electricity for more than 3.5 million residential and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada.
