Craft beer maker Revolver Brewing is stepping into the brewpub and taproom market and further expanding its presence in North Texas.
The Granbury-based brewery will open Revolver Brewing BLDG 5 at the Texas Live!, the dining and entertainment venue in Arlington, on Feb. 20.
The BLDG 5 brewery and taproom will feature a fully-functional brewpub, tasting room that offers smoked meat from Lockhart Smokehouse and private event space.
Revolver partnered with Cordish Companies and Texas Rangers to open BLDG 5.
Alongside Revolver's flagship beer Blood & Honey, other local favorites like Full-Tang IPA, Hop Device and the recently released Mi Cheve Mexican lager will all be available at the new pub.
“You’ll find favorites like Blood & Honey there, but the BLDG 5 brewery also will be a playground for our brewers, a place where they can try new beers and get immediate feedback from beer drinkers,” Revolver co-founder Rhett Keisler said.
An experimental pilot brewery, operated by Revolver Brewing, is also planned for the new space. The brewery will offer guests a first look at new and innovative small batches of craft beer.
"At Revolver Brewing, we encourage people to ‘drink different’ and visitors to our BLDG 5 at Texas Live! will get a real sense of what we mean,” Keisler said
The new venue will also feature outdoor pet-friendly seating. The handful specialty food and drink outlets around BLDG 5 inside the 200,000 square-foot Texas Live! is certain to add to the experience of patrons.
“Revolver Brewing is known for bringing a fresh perspective in world-class craft beer in the Dallas/Fort Worth region,” Texas Live! CEO Jim Watry said. “BLDG 5 will create a completely unique experience and a special opportunity for our guests of age to enjoy brand new batches of beer created right here at Texas Live!.”
To view a video of the announcement:
https://vimeo.com/385447497/1509b3d298
