Fort Worth, TX (76107)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.