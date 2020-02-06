Scrubs & Beyond offering medical uniforms, shoes, lab coats, hosiery and healthcare accessories has has opened their first store in Fort Worth at Interstate 20 and S. Hulen Street (4614 SW Loop 820) in Fort Worth.
The 3331-square-foot store features exclusive lines to Scrubs & Beyond.
In addition to its own private label, Beyond Scrubs, the store offers best-selling brands including customer favorite Cherokee Uniforms, and the new Katie Duke x Cherokee Collection. Designed in collaboration with Acute Care Nurse Practitioner Katie Duke, the six-piece collection includes a bomber jacket, scrubs tops and pants, and two underscrubs featuring Duke’s motto, “Empowered Women Empower Women.”
Whether it’s public speaking, hosting nursing travel events or her empowering messages in social media, Duke has millions of adoring fans views. Duke is one of the most influential female healthcare professionals in the country and is the force behind this first-ever collaborative collection with Cherokee Uniforms. Katie Duke will be in Texas on Saturday, February 29 from 12 pm – 3 pm to meet with fans at the new store.
While in Fort Worth, Duke will greet customers and get photos with fans. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the new store, enjoy refreshments, register to win an incredible prize (no purchase necessary) and the first 80 people will receive a gift bag. Serving the $10 billion medical apparel industry, Scrubs & Beyond has more than 120 stores nationwide. This is the fourth store in North Texas for Scrubs & Beyond. Scrubs & Beyond has teamed up with hospitals such as Medical City to be the exclusive provider of uniforms for Medical City Healthcare’s 17,000 employees. www.scrubsandbeyond.com
