The Shops at Clearfork was able to raise over $30,000 for local nonprofit Greatest Gift Catalog Ever during the 2019 holiday season, due to support from the Fort Worth community.. Through matching funds, in-kind donations, and other communication tools and connections, the organization has leveraged the donation and expects nearly $300,000 in charitable impact for children, families, veterans and pets in Tarrant County. Funds were raised The Shops at Clearfork’s Santa photos, horse-drawn carriage rides and Holiday Tea Party ticket sales.
Photo ID (L to R): Suzanne Paul, Jennifer Massey, Michael Crain, Elliot Goldman, Amanda Stallings, Christine Jones, Santa, Jade Fails, Eduardo Michel, Chandler Wallace
