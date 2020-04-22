Shares in Snap had their second-best day ever after the camera and social media company reported first-quarter revenue of $462 million, a 44% increase over 2019’s first quarter. Shares in the Santa Monica, California-based Snap rocketed 37% higher on Wednesday, nearing mid-February levels before the coronavirus outbreak shut down the economy. Snap said daily active users grew 20% year-over-year, but like many other companies, did not release guidance for the
second quarter due to uncertainty about how long the coronavirus crisis would continue. “We are cautiously optimistic that trends could improve over time if conditions begin to normalize,” said Chief Financial Officer Derek Andersen. “But we’re also conscious that economic conditions may not improve and some of our advertising partners could continue to face headwinds caused by the crisis.” Snap shares closed at $17.01 Wednesday.
