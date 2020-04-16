In light of recent developments regarding the threat of COVID-19 and public orders initiated to deter its spread, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is temporarily delaying the preorder sale of 2021 rodeo tickets normally scheduled for May 1.
Typically, ticket buyers visit the Stock Show offices to purchase tickets in early May, but in light of the city and county's current stay-at-home orders, Stock Show officers decided to delay the start of rodeo ticket preorders until further notice, the stock show said in a news release.
"We'll be ready to take ticket preorders when the time comes, but that time is not May 1," said Stock Show President and General Manager Brad Barnes. "We fully support our health care providers and first responders who are working 24/7 to bring this dangerous virus under control. This is a time to be in strong support of everyone leading this courageous effort."
Preparations are underway for the 2021 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo scheduled for Jan. 15 through Feb. 6 including some changes to the preorder ticket buying process once tickets go on sale.
Ticket buyers will be encouraged to purchase online at www.fwssr.com or by phone at (817) 877-2420. Orders will also be taken in person at the Stock Show's main office at 3400 Burnett-Tandy Drive in Fort Worth on weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Two other anticipated changes include allowing ticket buyers to select their seats in Dickies Arena during the preorder period and providing both gallery seating and a limited number of club level seats for all rodeo performances.
