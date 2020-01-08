Stock Show Syndicate to be honored
The Fort Worth Stock Show Syndicate, an organization that makes a tremendous impact on Texas 4-H and FFA youth, will receive the coveted Bill King Award for Excellence in Agriculture during the Fort Worth Stock Show’s Livestock Appreciation Day Luncheon presented by Lone Star Ag Credit Jan. 23.
The Fort Worth Stock Show Syndicate was founded in 1980 by a small group of Fort Worth businessmen led by Don Weeks.
The original Syndicate members went to their first sale planning on spending $13,000. However, the allure of the kids got the best of them and the group spent $20,000. The next year, they established a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, began soliciting friends and business partners for contributes, and in 19871, they bought 59 steers and paid $130,000. The game was on, the Stock Show said in a news release.
The contributions grew quickly.
In 1983, James M. “Jim Bob” Norman took on leadership of the Syndicate and advocated scholarship funding for young agricultural leaders in 4-H and FFA organizations. Norman’s term was cut short when he died from Rocky Mountain spotted fever. However, his vision lived on with the creation of the James M. Norman Scholarship Fund.
Since 1980, the Syndicate has raised nearly $60 million for youth exhibitors, provided more than $1.8 million in scholarships for 4-H and FFA members and helped more than 8,800 youths pursue their agricultural goals.
At the 2019 Junior Sale of Champions, the Grand Champion Steer sold for $195,000. In all, the sale raised a record $3.96 million.
Screenwriter and director Taylor Sheridan will serve as the keynote speaker at the sold out luncheon.
The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo runs 23 days Jan. 17 through Feb. 8.
