As the Coronavirus continues to force folks indoors, the Tarrant Area Food Bank continues to make sure they are fed.
The Tarrant Area Food Bank is still working with local partner organizations and the Fort Worth Independent School District to provide food to children and families. They will do so this Saturday, April 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at four mobile pantry sites.
Distribution of 25-pound boxes of nonperishable food items will occur at these locations:
*Rosemont Middle School, 1501 W. Seminary Dr.
*South Hills Elementary School, 3009 Bilglade Rd.
*Worth Heights Elementary School, 519 E. Butler St.
*Carter Park Elementary School, 1204 E. Broadus Ave.
Volunteers are with Tarrant Area Food Bank partner agencies and will take all necessary safety precautions and employ social distancing during food distribution.
Food boxes will be provided to families on a first-come, first-served basis. Tarrant Area Food Bank will continue this effort with more food distribution mobile pantry sites for future Saturdays.
