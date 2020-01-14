From 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, Tarrant County College South will host the 14th Annual Ariel Hunter-Chriss Women and Minority Owned Enterprise and Business Professionals Conference. The event, which is part of the campus’ “National Entrepreneurship Month,” will be located in the Student Union (SSTU Building).
This one-day conference will offer strategic information for business professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders to “manage career challenges created by diversified and global competition,” according to the event website. The goal of the conference is to provide business development strategies, promote healthy lifestyles, build alliances with other communities, organizations, and businesses and “build a strong workforce of educated, empowered leaders, entrepreneurs and community leaders”.
Registration is $99 and includes breakfast and lunch. Event proceeds will fund scholarships for TCC College for Kids.
Additionally, TCC South will host several pre-conference workshops and a networking event on Thursday, Feb. 6. While the location of the workshops is to be announced, the event will begin at 1:30 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. The Networking Social event will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and will be held in the Fusion Auditorium in the Center of Excellence for Energy Technology.
For more information or to register, visit the Minorities Professionals Conference website or call 817-515-4392.
